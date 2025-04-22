Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as meetings with the leaders of Poland and the Czech Republic.

"Ukraine will greatly strengthen its diplomatic work in the coming days, not only on the European continent. There will be a meeting with President Ramaphosa, who chairs the G20. There will be a meeting with the President of Poland in the format of the Three Seas Summit in Poland. There will be a meeting with the President of the Czech Republic," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The president also announced a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In addition, he said he would officially take part in the farewell to Pope Francis.