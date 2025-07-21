Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:55 21.07.2025

Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv, during which the parties discussed a number of issues, in particular the need for air defense.

“We discussed defense support, particularly with air defense assets, training for our warriors, and the outcomes of the Ramstein meetings. We are ready to expand joint defense production. There is a decision by French companies to begin manufacturing drones in Ukraine — and this is highly valuable. We also addressed sanctions against Russia and Ukraine’s EU accession talks,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Barrot for their support, and he also thanked the country for the Mirage aircraft.

According to the press service of the head of state, during the meeting he welcomed the adoption of the 18th package of EU sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular the reduction of the maximum price for Russian oil.

"We need to continue our efforts to help you protect the Ukrainian people and increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire so that genuine peace talks can begin that will lead to a just and sustainable peace," Barrot said.

