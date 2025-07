Presidential draft resolutions on appointment of Svyrydenko as Prime Minister, Sybiha as Foreign Minister, Shmyhal as Defense Minister registered in Rada

Draft resolutions on the appointment of Yulia Svyridenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense of Ukraine have registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

The initiator of all three draft resolutions was President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They are registered under Nos. 13494, 13495 and 13496 respectively and dated July 17, the Ukrainian parliament's website reported.

Svyridenko currently serves as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy, Shmyhal - Prime Minister, Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs, that is, he retains his position.