18:55 25.08.2025

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with the US President's Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, during which they discussed, in particular, defense priorities, cooperation in the defense-industrial complex, and the creation of reliable security guarantees. Shmyhal also handed Kellogg documents for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the US concerning the production and sale of drones (Drone deal).

"I had the honor of meeting in Kyiv with the Special Representative of the US President, General Keith Kellogg. I thanked him for the visit during these important days for Ukraine and for the extremely strong support of the United States, which helps save lives and bring a just peace closer. Ukraine highly appreciates the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. It has opened up new opportunities for NATO countries to quickly provide our Defense Forces with critically needed samples of American weapons and technologies," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday afternoon.

As Shmyhal noted, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, and the head of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR), Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, provided the American delegation with a detailed analysis of the enemy’s plans and the situation at the front.

"Together with our partners, we must increase pressure on the aggressor to force it to a fair, lasting and sustainable peace. I informed the delegation about our defense priorities. The key is to increase the production of ammunition and drones to stop the enemy's advance. Joint projects in this area allow us to more effectively provide Ukrainian soldiers with weapons," Shmyhal noted.

The parties also separately discussed the creation of reliable security guarantees that will make new aggression against Ukraine impossible in the future. Work on such guarantees is being carried out in close cooperation with partners.

"We also discussed preparations for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States concerning the production and sale of drones (Drone deal). During the meeting, the relevant documents were handed over to the American side. Thank you to General Kellogg and the United States of America for your leadership, solidarity and support for Ukraine on the path to peace," Shmyhal concluded.

