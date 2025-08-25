Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Presidential Special Representative General Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed how we can influence the Russians, force them to real negotiations and end the war. Sanctions, duties - everything should remain on the agenda. We are ready to talk in the leaders' format. This is the format needed to solve key issues. Now we need the same readiness in Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

The President thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for their determination to achieve real peace.

"It is very important to implement all the results - political, defense, economic, achieved during our meeting with European leaders in Washington," the president noted.

At the same time, he added that the summit in Washington was a demonstration of real unity between Europe and America.

"Ukraine, as always, unites the world. We appreciate the US' readiness to be part of the security architecture for Ukraine, and our teams are actively working on it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is expected that key security principles will be defined in the near future.

"Military cooperation is important for Ukraine and the United States, and there are two strong opportunities - an arms purchase agreement and a drone agreement, which could significantly strengthen our arsenals. We are maintaining the pace of work within the PURL framework. This is an important tool for purchasing American equipment using partners' funds, and we are now actively working to attract additional countries," the president added.

In addition, he and Kellogg discussed the humanitarian track and the return of all abducted children. Ukraine hopes that America, the President and the First Lady of the United States will continue to make personal efforts to return all children abducted by Russia.