Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:59 25.08.2025

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

2 min read
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Presidential Special Representative General Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed how we can influence the Russians, force them to real negotiations and end the war. Sanctions, duties - everything should remain on the agenda. We are ready to talk in the leaders' format. This is the format needed to solve key issues. Now we need the same readiness in Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the meeting.

The President thanked the United States and President Donald Trump for their determination to achieve real peace.

"It is very important to implement all the results - political, defense, economic, achieved during our meeting with European leaders in Washington," the president noted.

At the same time, he added that the summit in Washington was a demonstration of real unity between Europe and America.

"Ukraine, as always, unites the world. We appreciate the US' readiness to be part of the security architecture for Ukraine, and our teams are actively working on it," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, it is expected that key security principles will be defined in the near future.

"Military cooperation is important for Ukraine and the United States, and there are two strong opportunities - an arms purchase agreement and a drone agreement, which could significantly strengthen our arsenals. We are maintaining the pace of work within the PURL framework. This is an important tool for purchasing American equipment using partners' funds, and we are now actively working to attract additional countries," the president added.

In addition, he and Kellogg discussed the humanitarian track and the return of all abducted children. Ukraine hopes that America, the President and the First Lady of the United States will continue to make personal efforts to return all children abducted by Russia.

Tags: #kellogg #zelenskyy #talks

MORE ABOUT

20:37 25.08.2025
Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

20:14 25.08.2025
Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

19:17 25.08.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

18:55 25.08.2025
Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

18:23 25.08.2025
Canada ready to join PURL program – Zelenskyy following meeting with Carney

Canada ready to join PURL program – Zelenskyy following meeting with Carney

18:08 25.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

17:52 25.08.2025
Ukraine, Canada sign Action Plan of Security Agreement, agree on joint production of weapons

Ukraine, Canada sign Action Plan of Security Agreement, agree on joint production of weapons

16:41 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

15:40 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

14:32 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with Norwegian PM

Zelenskyy discusses security guarantees with Norwegian PM

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

Norwegian Prime Minister proposes $8.5 bln in aid to Ukraine in 2026

LATEST

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

Ukrainian Red Cross to continue supporting Ukrainian households in preparation for winter

Canada to deliver over $1 bln worth of weapons to Ukraine in Sept

AD
AD