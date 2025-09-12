Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:50 12.09.2025

Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine

1 min read
Shmyhal, Kellogg discuss possibility of transferring new Patriot systems to Ukraine


Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with U.S. President's Special Enviy Keith Kellogg.

"We discussed the possibility of the Ukrainian Defense Forces receiving new Patriot systems and ammunition for them. We provided the delegation with data on the situation on the battlefield, as well as details of the Russian provocation against Poland. With such actions, Russia is testing NATO's reaction, so the allies' response must be coordinated and decisive," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel following the meeting.

Shmyhal also informed Kellogg about the results of the Ramstein meeting and called for increased sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

