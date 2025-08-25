Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:08 25.08.2025

Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg discussed a system of security guarantees for Ukraine, in particular military and economic stability, as well as the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians and abducted children.

"Today, we talked with the US Special Envoy about security guarantees for Ukraine. They must be real - based on the UN Charter and with respect for our sovereignty. It's not just about the military component, but also about political stability and economic capacity," Svyrydenko emphasized in a post about the meeting on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

In her assessment, the real guarantee of security is "a strong Ukrainian army and a strong economy. We must preserve the potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and develop our own industry." She also emphasized another important priority - "the return of people: all prisoners of war, civilians and abducted children must return home."

"We separately discussed the issues of critical minerals and industrial assets that Russia is trying to exploit in the temporarily occupied territories. It is unacceptable that their extraction or trade be legalized," she added.

"The American side sees prospects for our cooperation - investments, partnership in reconstruction and new technologies. Special emphasis - on drones that change the course of war. Grateful to General Kellogg for your clear support for Ukraine," the prime minister noted.

