Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported on a meeting with the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.

“Great meeting of our teams with head of Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on their Independence Day. Always candid and informative,” Kellogg wrote on the social network X on Monday, illustrating the message with a joint photo.

In the message, he named Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The special envoy did not talk about the topics discussed at the meeting.

As reported, Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day and took part in the festivities on Sophia Square in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday. That same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him the Order of Merit, 1st class. On Monday, Trump's special envoy took part in the National Prayer Breakfast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.