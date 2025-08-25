Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:17 25.08.2025

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

1 min read
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg reported on a meeting with the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Rustem Umerov.

“Great meeting of our teams with head of Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on their Independence Day. Always candid and informative,” Kellogg wrote on the social network X on Monday, illustrating the message with a joint photo.

In the message, he named Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The special envoy did not talk about the topics discussed at the meeting.

As reported, Kellogg arrived in Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day and took part in the festivities on Sophia Square in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday. That same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded him the Order of Merit, 1st class. On Monday, Trump's special envoy took part in the National Prayer Breakfast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Tags: #kellogg #meeting #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

20:59 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

18:55 25.08.2025
Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

Shmyhal hands Kellogg documents for signing agreement on production and sale of drones

18:08 25.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

Svyrydenko, Kellogg discuss critical minerals, industrial assets Russia trying to exploit in temporarily occupied territories

15:40 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

14:07 25.08.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

Zelenskyy announces meeting of Ukrainian and American teams at end of week

09:06 25.08.2025
Poroshenko met with Keith Kellogg

Poroshenko met with Keith Kellogg

11:53 23.08.2025
Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

10:31 21.08.2025
Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

Bilateral meeting should be in neutral Europe – Zelenskyy

14:22 20.08.2025
North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

North Atlantic Council meets, followed by NATO defense chiefs session

20:46 19.08.2025
Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

Merz continues to insist on the need for ceasefire before next stage of negotiations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

Norway, Germany to finance two Patriot systems, incl missiles

AD
AD