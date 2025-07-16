Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has reported the destruction of Russian operators of the Skat 350M UAV in temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region.

"In the early hours of July 16, 2025, an explosion was heard on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region - a green UAZ 452 flew into the air. Inside the "loaf" were two Russian occupiers - members of the aerial reconnaissance crew, who specialized in using the Skat 350M UAV.

(SKAT 350M is a drone capable of staying in the air for up to four hours. This UAV is created with unparalleled reliability and wear resistance).

The invaders used this enemy drone to detect the positions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region and adjust artillery fire," the GUR telegram channel reported on Wednesday morning.

Both Russian operators were destroyed along with the Skat 350M UAV, which they were transporting in a car, the message says.