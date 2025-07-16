Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:53 16.07.2025

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

1 min read
Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has reported the destruction of Russian operators of the Skat 350M UAV in temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region.

"In the early hours of July 16, 2025, an explosion was heard on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region - a green UAZ 452 flew into the air. Inside the "loaf" were two Russian occupiers - members of the aerial reconnaissance crew, who specialized in using the Skat 350M UAV.

(SKAT 350M is a drone capable of staying in the air for up to four hours. This UAV is created with unparalleled reliability and wear resistance).

The invaders used this enemy drone to detect the positions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region and adjust artillery fire," the GUR telegram channel reported on Wednesday morning.

Both Russian operators were destroyed along with the Skat 350M UAV, which they were transporting in a car, the message says.

Tags: #gur #tokmak

MORE ABOUT

11:46 10.07.2025
Kremlin tries to accuse Ukraine of spreading radioactive substances in Syria – Ukrainian intelligence

Kremlin tries to accuse Ukraine of spreading radioactive substances in Syria – Ukrainian intelligence

13:39 07.07.2025
Russian military to 'replenish' Russian military base in Armenia – Ukrainian intelligence agency

Russian military to 'replenish' Russian military base in Armenia – Ukrainian intelligence agency

10:31 02.07.2025
GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

GUR strikes Saratovorgsintez oil refinery in Russia’s Saratov region

15:10 28.06.2025
GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

GUR drones hit enemy arsenal facilities in Bryansk – sources

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

15:01 04.06.2025
GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

GUR hacks Russia’s Tupolev Design Bureau – source

15:56 30.05.2025
GUR 'probably’ destroys Russian Dan-M UAV over Black Sea

GUR 'probably’ destroys Russian Dan-M UAV over Black Sea

13:23 24.05.2025
GUR records more than 150 cases of POW executions by invaders

GUR records more than 150 cases of POW executions by invaders

18:39 14.04.2025
Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

14:23 21.02.2025
Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

Russian propagandists instructed to promote ‘victorious’ narratives for invasion anniversary – GUR

HOT NEWS

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

LATEST

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Ukrzaliznytsia officials exposed for embezzling over 22 million UAH through illegal surcharges

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine gives Kellogg a gift for Trump

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

AD
AD