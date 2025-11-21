Interfax-Ukraine
16:41 21.11.2025

GUR destroys Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems

Soldiers from the Prymary special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inflicted further serious losses on the Russian occupation army in Crimea, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"As a result of the operation on the temporarily occupied peninsula, an enemy Ka-27 naval multi-role helicopter, a Lira-A10 airfield radar system, a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar, a Nebo-SV dome-mounted radar, and a P-18 Terek radar were successfully destroyed," the Telegram channel reported.

Russia blocks information flow in occupied territories through satellite bans, SIM card restrictions, and censorship

Russians drop eight bombs in Belgorod region – GUR

Russia plans to ‘import’ 12,000 ‘shahed collectors’ from North Korea – GUR

In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

GUR reports active combat operations of special forces on Pokrovsk axis

GUR fighters destroy more air defense facilities of Russian invaders in Crimea

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

GUR eliminates invader Marzoev, son of Russian general involved in crimes against civilians in Kherson

GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

