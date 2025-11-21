GUR destroys Ka-27 helicopter and expensive air defense systems

Soldiers from the Prymary special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine inflicted further serious losses on the Russian occupation army in Crimea, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"As a result of the operation on the temporarily occupied peninsula, an enemy Ka-27 naval multi-role helicopter, a Lira-A10 airfield radar system, a 55Zh6U Nebo-U radar, a Nebo-SV dome-mounted radar, and a P-18 Terek radar were successfully destroyed," the Telegram channel reported.