16:44 04.12.2025

GUR: Primary fighters destroy enemy MiG-29 fighter in Crimea

Last night, fighters from the Primary unit of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian MiG-29 multirole fighter at the Kacha military airfield, as well as the Irtysh airfield radar complex in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the directorate's press service reported.

"On December 4, 2025, at the Kacha military airfield in Crimea, the Primary special forces unit of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian MiG-29 multirole fighter. That same night, the Primary unit also struck the Irtysh airfield radar complex near the temporarily occupied city of Simferopol," the Main Intelligence Agency said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

 

The message stated that "GUR special forces units continue to systematically weaken the Muscovites' air defense system over the temporarily occupied peninsula, destroying radars, anti-aircraft systems, and now, fighter aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces."

As reported, on September 21, 2025, Primary missiles, for the first time in history, destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chaika anti-submarine amphibious aircraft. During the same operation, one Mi-8 multirole helicopter was also hit.

