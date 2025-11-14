Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:59 14.11.2025

Russia plans to ‘import’ 12,000 ‘shahed collectors’ from North Korea – GUR

1 min read
Russia plans to ‘import’ 12,000 ‘shahed collectors’ from North Korea – GUR

By the end of 2025, Russia plans to recruit approximately 12,000 North Korean workers to work at enterprises in the Alabuga Separate Economic Zone in Tatarstan, according to the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"It is in Alabuga that the long-range Shadeds/Geran drones, which the Russian army uses to carry out terrorist strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, are manufactured. To discuss the details of the labor sale, a meeting was held at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in late October between local officials and representatives of the North Korean company Jihyang Technology Trade Company, which is responsible for the search and selection of Korean workers," the Telegram channel reported.

The Russians promise to pay foreign labor force approximately $2.50 per hour, and their shifts will last at least 12 hours.

"Such measures indicate a deepening of strategic cooperation between the two dictatorships to continue the aggressive war against Ukraine," the GUR noted.

Tags: #gur

MORE ABOUT

20:39 10.11.2025
In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

In Kyiv, with GUR participation, ‘Wars in Labyrinths: History of Special Services in 1919-1945’ monograph presented

09:29 04.11.2025
GUR reports active combat operations of special forces on Pokrovsk axis

GUR reports active combat operations of special forces on Pokrovsk axis

15:47 03.11.2025
GUR fighters destroy more air defense facilities of Russian invaders in Crimea

GUR fighters destroy more air defense facilities of Russian invaders in Crimea

12:36 01.11.2025
GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

GUR: As result of operation in Moscow region, three lines of Koltsevaya oil pipeline disabled

18:07 27.10.2025
GUR eliminates invader Marzoev, son of Russian general involved in crimes against civilians in Kherson

GUR eliminates invader Marzoev, son of Russian general involved in crimes against civilians in Kherson

09:10 08.10.2025
GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

GUR publishes info about cultural treasures stolen by Russia

17:00 07.10.2025
Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

10:03 07.10.2025
GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

GUR receives 18 unmanned systems from benefactors

13:31 30.09.2025
GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

13:49 25.09.2025
Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

Ukrainian naval drones paralyze Russian oil terminals in Tuapse and Novorossiysk

HOT NEWS

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt instructs to inspect all major SOEs, particularly in energy, defense – Svyrydenko

EU ministers back reparation loan plan to support Ukraine in 2026–2027

LATEST

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 30 – authorities

Ukraine informs US Congress about corruption case in energy sector – Ambassador Stefanishyna

Merz asks Zelenskyy to curb flow of young people from Ukraine – media

Special Operations Forces destroy concentration site for personnel of 51st Russian army near Pokrovsk

Russian troops capture village in Kharkiv region, advancing into Zaporizhia region – DeepState

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

Competition for position of head of SOE GTS Operator officially suspended – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Finnish President discuss joint steps to put pressure on Russia

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

AD
AD