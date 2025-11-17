Interfax-Ukraine
Russians drop eight bombs in Belgorod region – GUR

The Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a conversation between a resident of the border region of Belgorod region of Russia, who spoke about fires at infrastructure facilities in the region as a result of military action, specifically noting the contribution of Russian aviation in the bombing of its own citizens.

"In 11 days, Russian bombers dropped eight bombs, eight bombs in Belgorod region. Can you imagine?" the Russian woman said.

It is noted that Russian aircraft continue to strike Ukrainian civilians using bombs equipped with gliding and correction modules. Due to technical imperfections in Russian bombs, some of the bombs miss their intended course and fall on Russian citizens living in border areas.

"The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds: every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with just retribution," the intelligence agency noted.

 

