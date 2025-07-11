Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:20 11.07.2025

Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force

1 min read
Air defense neutralizes 60 out of 79 drones launched by invaders, the rest hit eight locations - Air Force
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of July 11, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 79 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone imitators of various types, 60 of which were neutralized, the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As of 13:00, the air defense shot down 44 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east and center of the country. In addition, 16 drones were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the report says.

According to the Air Force, the remaining 19 UAVs were hit in eight locations. The debris of the downed drones was also recorded falling in three locations.

