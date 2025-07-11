Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:23 11.07.2025

Ukraine has found solution to shoot down 700-1,000 UAVs daily with interceptor drones, partners' finances needed – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russia plans to launch up to a thousand drones per day in Ukraine; Ukraine has a solution to counter this, but it requires funding from partner countries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"They [the Russian occupiers have a plan for a thousand drones, 700-1,000 drones per day. Now, if our partners hear everything that I discussed with them, we will shoot down everything. We have found, we have a solution, interceptor drones that are shot down. All, not all, but almost all, certainly. The majority," Zelenskyy said at a briefing in Rome on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine "can produce this on a mass scale," but it is necessary to "accelerate the financing of these processes."

"It is important that the key thing has been found. Found by Ukrainians, by the way, and by Americans. There are four companies, one of these four companies is Ukrainian-American - the management is American, and the engineers are Ukrainians. We have found a solution, as a country, scientists, engineers have found a solution. This is a key thing. We need finances. And we will shoot down," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #drones #zelenskyy #finances

