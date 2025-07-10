Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 10.07.2025

Development of military and technological sectors can lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and successful European integration - Merz

Development of military and technological sectors can lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and successful European integration - Merz

Ukraine, together with its European partners, needs to develop its military and technological sectors, which can lead Ukraine to successful European integration, said German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"We also need to build public work to develop the military and technological sectors. This is an opportunity to lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and to its successful European integration," Merz said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He assured that Germany firmly supports Ukraine on its path to EU membership. According to Merz, this path is new laws and the fight against corruption. In this context, he asked Ukraine to continue to strengthen the fight against corruption.

Tags: #merz #urc2025

