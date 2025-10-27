Rubio discusses preparations for leaders' meeting with Wang Yi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a telephone conversation on Monday with Wang Yi, China’s Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister, to discuss preparations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with China’s Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two discussed the importance of the U.S.-China relationship and the upcoming meeting between President Trump and State Chairman Xi in Busan, Republic of Korea,” the U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott reported.

As reported, Trump plans to address the issue of resolving Russia's aggression against Ukraine during his meeting with Xi Jinping.