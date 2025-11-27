The 8th Mental Health Center of the RETURNING Network Has Started Operating in Chernihiv

A comfortable and inclusive mental health center of the "RETURNING" (Ukrainian ПОВЕРНЕННЯ) network has opened in Chernihiv - for military personnel, veterans, and their family members. This is already the eighth hub of the nationwide "POVERNENNYA" network, founded by Victor and Olena Pinchuk to support Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces.

Each year, over 4,000 defenders will be able to receive high-quality, comprehensive care at the Chernihiv center of the "POVERNENNYA" network.

Military personnel, veterans, and their families who are dealing with the effects of psychological trauma can turn to the "POVERNENNYA" mental health center in Chernihiv. The center’s specialists work with PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, adjustment and psychosomatic issues, and other consequences of traumatic experiences. All services at the "POVERNENNYA" center are free of charge.

"We understand that the entire Ukrainian community needs psychological support today. But the focus of the 'POVERNENNYA' project is, first and foremost, our Heroes - military personnel, veterans, and their families. Our mental health centers are true fortresses where defenders can take off their psychological body armor. It’s important for people to know about them, as many service members, due to masculinity norms, are used to saying: ‘Why would we need help? We’ll manage on our own.’ But this is the place where they can openly talk with professionals. Society and the military community need to be ready to seek this support," - said Viktor Pinchuk, founder of the "POVERNENNYA" project.

The "POVERNENNYA" project demonstrates successful partnership between the private sector and the state, where philanthropists establish mental health centers based in public medical facilities. All "POVERNENNYA" centers provide free outpatient support to defenders and their families.

The Chernihiv center includes four consultation rooms for individual and family psychological and psychiatric assistance, a group therapy room, a two-bed day hospital ward with multifunctional electric medical beds and an inclusive bathroom, a reception with a waiting area, a treatment room, a staff office, a break room with a bathroom for staff, and an inclusive restroom for visitors.

The center is equipped with modern tools for psychological support: the Shiftwave System (USA) for stress management, EMDR therapy equipment, materials for art therapy, and psychological resources for individual and group sessions. Specialists have access to all necessary equipment: multimedia projector, computers, multifunction devices, and laptops.

As in other "POVERNENNYA" centers, a multidisciplinary team works with patients in Chernihiv - psychiatrists, psychotherapists, psychologists, nurses, and if needed, case managers, social workers, or veteran support specialists. They assist people at every stage - from initial consultations to long-term therapy and psychological recovery.

"If you need psychological support or feel the need to speak with a psychiatrist - reach out. All assistance in our center is completely confidential: nothing leaves the consultation room. You will receive support, acceptance, and professional guidance. We work non-judgmentally, with empathy and understanding for every patient. Our approach is not to ‘treat a disorder,’ but to support the person, their experiences, and their story. This standard of care creates a safe space where service members, veterans, and their families can feel true relief and begin their path to recovery," - says Anastasiia Shevchenko, head of the "POVERNENNYA" mental health center in Chernihiv.

Special attention is paid to creating a safe environment, empathetic presence, and gradual restoration of patients’ psychological resilience. The "peer-to-peer" approach - where military personnel and veterans are supported by specialists who have shared similar experiences - plays an important role in this process. This reduces mistrust, fosters understanding without the need for extra explanations, and allows individuals to open up at their own pace. Structurally, this enhances the effectiveness of support and makes the recovery process more natural and sustainable.

To date, "POVERNENNYA" centers are already operating in Dnipro, Ternopil, Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Lutsk, and Chernihiv. Over 2,800 people are currently undergoing recovery through the network.

The first phase of the project foresees the opening of 20–25 mental health centers across Ukraine. Each year, over 100,000 military personnel, veterans, and their families will be able to receive professional psychological support - regaining strength, balance, and faith in themselves.