Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 07.07.2025

Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

1 min read

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held an online conversation with diplomatic advisers to the leaders of the Northern European and Baltic states.

Yermak informed his interlocutors about the results of a recent telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

The Head of the President’s Office also spoke about preparations for the international Conference on Ukraine Recovery (URC2025), which will be held in Rome on July 10-11.

The parties coordinated their positions on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the states of the Coalition of the Willing.

Tags: #baltic_countries #yermak #europe

MORE ABOUT

16:53 04.07.2025
Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

19:38 03.07.2025
Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

Danish allies invest in our defense industry and in European security – Yermak

20:41 02.07.2025
Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

Ukraine may sign expanded partial agreement with Council of Europe on Special Tribunal by end of 2025 – Mudra

18:14 02.07.2025
Another group of teenagers who were in temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Another group of teenagers who were in temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

17:43 02.07.2025
Yermak urging less reflection on 'loud headlines about defense': only official information is important

Yermak urging less reflection on 'loud headlines about defense': only official information is important

09:12 02.07.2025
Ukraine getting ready for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Ukraine getting ready for meetings in Europe, in particular in Denmark – Zelenskyy

11:49 28.06.2025
Yermak: Modern Constitution is successor of Pylyp Orlyk’s conctitution

Yermak: Modern Constitution is successor of Pylyp Orlyk’s conctitution

15:09 24.06.2025
Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

Ukraine, Council of Europe to sign agreement on the establishment of special tribunal on crime of Russia’s aggression – MP

20:33 23.06.2025
Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

19:49 20.06.2025
Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

Northern European countries agree to cooperate more closely on tankers carrying oil from Russia

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Cabinet starts UAH 5,000 payments under Schoolchild Package service - Shmyhal

EBA calls for open discussion on controversial mobilization deferral policy in Ukraine

Investor interest in Ukraine is real but not yet reflected in capital – EBA Executive Director

President signs new package of sanctions against Russian financial schemes

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Starmer and Macron disagree on strategy on ending war in Ukraine

In June, Ukraine exports more electricity than imports for first time since Oct 2023 – DiXi Group

Nestlé launches production of vermicelli at new factory worth CHF40 mln in Ukraine

Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Sumy region: casualties, destruction, power outages reported – authorities

Ukrainian MFA’s rep: Proper ‘denazification’ must begin from Moscow

Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Kyivteploenergo continues to restore heating network in Solomiansky district after shelling

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss positions, formats for further cooperation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome

AD
AD