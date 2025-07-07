Yermak communicates online with advisers to leaders of Northern European and Baltic countries

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held an online conversation with diplomatic advisers to the leaders of the Northern European and Baltic states.

Yermak informed his interlocutors about the results of a recent telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

The Head of the President’s Office also spoke about preparations for the international Conference on Ukraine Recovery (URC2025), which will be held in Rome on July 10-11.

The parties coordinated their positions on the eve of the meeting of the leaders of the states of the Coalition of the Willing.