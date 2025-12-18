Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Half of Ukrainians surveyed (51%) consider themselves Europeans, according to the results of a study by the Razumkov Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Studies.

Forty-two percent of respondents do not consider themselves European, and 6% could not answer the question. Nevertheless, the situation has improved significantly over the past 10 years. In April 2005, for example, nearly 60% of respondents said they did not identify as European.

"When people say they feel European, it's not so much about assessing their own identity as it is about viewing Europe as an ideal reference community," said Mykhailo Mishchenko, deputy director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Centre, during a press conference titled "Reintegration of Ukrainians: Cultural, Identity and Socio-Economic Aspects of Return" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Changes were also recorded in the level of national identification of citizens in 2025. In April and May of this year, 60% of respondents said they primarily identify with Ukraine. In 2024, 52% shared this position.

According to Mishchenko, these respondents are more likely to support democratic values.

He noted that, according to the results of the 2025 survey, "67% of those who have a national identity and identify with Ukraine answered that democracy is the most important type of state system for Ukraine."

At the same time, identifying with Ukraine strengthens, rather than contradicts, European identity. Specifically, 56% of those who primarily identify with Ukraine consider themselves Europeans. This figure is 45% among those who identify with a region and about 40% among those who identify with a city or village.

Mishchenko emphasized that Ukrainians abroad remain part of the Ukrainian socio-cultural community. Therefore, knowledge of the identities of those who remained in the country is important for understanding those who left and the prospects for their return. In turn, Yuriy Yakymenko, the President of the Razumkov Centre, emphasized the importance of the social sphere in Ukraine's process of European integration.

The study's results have formulated recommendations for state authorities, local governments, and international partners. These recommendations aim to develop a national reintegration strategy, strengthen the role of communities, and create sustainable socioeconomic conditions for the return of citizens.

The project is implemented with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.