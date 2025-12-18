Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
17:47 18.12.2025

Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study

2 min read
Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Half of Ukrainians surveyed (51%) consider themselves Europeans, according to the results of a study by the Razumkov Ukrainian Centre for Economic and Political Studies.

Forty-two percent of respondents do not consider themselves European, and 6% could not answer the question. Nevertheless, the situation has improved significantly over the past 10 years. In April 2005, for example, nearly 60% of respondents said they did not identify as European.

"When people say they feel European, it's not so much about assessing their own identity as it is about viewing Europe as an ideal reference community," said Mykhailo Mishchenko, deputy director of the sociological service of the Razumkov Centre, during a press conference titled "Reintegration of Ukrainians: Cultural, Identity and Socio-Economic Aspects of Return" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

Changes were also recorded in the level of national identification of citizens in 2025. In April and May of this year, 60% of respondents said they primarily identify with Ukraine. In 2024, 52% shared this position.

According to Mishchenko, these respondents are more likely to support democratic values.

He noted that, according to the results of the 2025 survey, "67% of those who have a national identity and identify with Ukraine answered that democracy is the most important type of state system for Ukraine."

At the same time, identifying with Ukraine strengthens, rather than contradicts, European identity. Specifically, 56% of those who primarily identify with Ukraine consider themselves Europeans. This figure is 45% among those who identify with a region and about 40% among those who identify with a city or village.

Mishchenko emphasized that Ukrainians abroad remain part of the Ukrainian socio-cultural community. Therefore, knowledge of the identities of those who remained in the country is important for understanding those who left and the prospects for their return. In turn, Yuriy Yakymenko, the President of the Razumkov Centre, emphasized the importance of the social sphere in Ukraine's process of European integration.

The study's results have formulated recommendations for state authorities, local governments, and international partners. These recommendations aim to develop a national reintegration strategy, strengthen the role of communities, and create sustainable socioeconomic conditions for the return of citizens.

The project is implemented with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

Tags: #europe #reintegration #conference

MORE ABOUT

21:43 18.12.2025
USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

USA, Europe offer multi-level security guarantees for Ukraine after war – media

11:46 13.12.2025
Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

Ukraine-wide conference on nursing development held in Kyiv

11:57 11.12.2025
Monthly salary costs alone amount to UAH 2 mln: Ivan Franko Theater director Nyshchuk

Monthly salary costs alone amount to UAH 2 mln: Ivan Franko Theater director Nyshchuk

13:55 05.12.2025
SWEET.TV and Sadyba Music set national record with project for IDPs

SWEET.TV and Sadyba Music set national record with project for IDPs

16:25 04.12.2025
Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

09:32 04.12.2025
Ukraine's Economic Security Index drops from 35.2 to 33.4 points in 2025 — study

Ukraine's Economic Security Index drops from 35.2 to 33.4 points in 2025 — study

09:05 03.12.2025
European Council, European Parliament agree on plan to end Russian gas imports

European Council, European Parliament agree on plan to end Russian gas imports

12:53 17.11.2025
Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers

Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers

11:53 17.11.2025
Minimum safety standards for humanitarian workers need improvement – Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs

Minimum safety standards for humanitarian workers need improvement – Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs

15:17 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians abroad increasingly less perceive returning to their homeland as clear prospect – opinion poll

Regional federations stated there is a crisis in the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and called for the return of their voting rights ahead of the December 12 conference

Sheriff Demining trains sappers to work with robotic “sap­per assistants”

In Ukraine, a remote destructor was presented for safer and cheaper disposal of explosive devices

Ukraine launches production of Sapper's Assistant first individual robotic demining system

International Liberty Institute has presented its Economic Security Index 2025: Ukraine remains in the “orange zone” of risk

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association calls on NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk to stop pressure on independence of lobbying profession

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association introduces the institution of Anti-Corruption Commissioner

MFA invites lawyers of humanitarian NGOs to establish Platform for Progressive Development of IHL – advisor

Ukraine needs to restore diabetic-foot clinics – expert

AD
AD