13:59 04.07.2025

Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions against Russia – media

Despite his campaign promise to end the bloodshed in Ukraine in “24 hours,” US President Donald Trump has been unable to make progress on a ceasefire and is hesitant about further sanctions against Moscow, insisting on closer economic ties with the Kremlin, Politico wrote on Friday.

“That debate is also firing up his administration. While White House special envoy Steve Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions on Russia, according to two people familiar with the matter, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would rather displace Moscow to make room for more U.S. imports,” the publication reports.

In any case, Europe’s energy sector is at the heart of that potential cooperation. Moscow is in talks with Washington over restarting Nord Stream, backed by U.S. investors.

That’s sparking anxiety in Brussels. Trump and Putin “want to divide the European energy market and create [separate] spheres of influence,” said a second EU official, also granted anonymity.

