USA preparing sanctions against Russia's energy sector in case Moscow rejects peace plan proposals – media

Photo: Unsplash

The United States is developing sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which it could impose if Russia rejects proposals to resolve the issue of ending the full-scale war it unleashed against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

“The US is preparing a fresh round of sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to increase the pressure on Moscow should President Vladimir Putin reject a peace agreement with Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter,” the agency informs.

“The US is considering options, such as targeting vessels in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport Moscow’s oil, as well as traders who facilitate the transactions, said the people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations,” Bloomberg notes.

Sources noted that the measures could be announced as early as this week. However, the agency's sources explained that the final say on sanctions remains with US President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg's sources added that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed this issue earlier this week with European ambassadors.

The US Treasury Department declined to comment on the information.