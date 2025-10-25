Zelenskyy: We counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, first ones should arrive next year

Photo: https://www.bbc.com

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Swedish Gripen E fighters are capable of significantly strengthening Ukraine’s combat aviation, our country is counting on 150 such aircraft, the first ones should arrive next year.

"Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled. Now a historic step is an agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft, and this is a good choice. We are counting on 150 such aircraft for Ukraine, and the first ones should arrive next year," he said during a video address on Telegram on Saturday.

Zelenskyy called the agreement concluded with Saab regarding the intention to supply Gripen aircraft historic. "Gripen aircraft for Ukraine are part of our security guarantees. Such an Air Force that will be able to protect our sky one hundred percent. And such a large-scale agreement on combat aviation has never been for Ukraine. A historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it," he said.

As reported, on October 22, during the visit of President of Ukraine to Sweden, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson began work on Ukraine’s acquisition of Gripen aircraft.

"Today, there is the first such document between our countries, which paves the way for Ukraine to acquire a serious fleet of Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft," Zelenskyy said.

Kristersson believes that the first deliveries of the latest Gripen fighters to Ukraine will be possible within three years. In this context, the Prime Minister noted the importance of considering all options for long-term financing of Ukraine, in particular, frozen Russian assets are being discussed.