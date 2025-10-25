Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 25.10.2025

Zelenskyy: We counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, first ones should arrive next year

2 min read
Zelenskyy: We counting on 150 Gripen aircraft for Ukraine, first ones should arrive next year
Photo: https://www.bbc.com

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Swedish Gripen E fighters are capable of significantly strengthening Ukraine’s combat aviation, our country is counting on 150 such aircraft, the first ones should arrive next year.

"Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation. This is an ambitious task, and it must be fulfilled. Now a historic step is an agreement with Sweden on Gripen combat aircraft, and this is a good choice. We are counting on 150 such aircraft for Ukraine, and the first ones should arrive next year," he said during a video address on Telegram on Saturday.

Zelenskyy called the agreement concluded with Saab regarding the intention to supply Gripen aircraft historic. "Gripen aircraft for Ukraine are part of our security guarantees. Such an Air Force that will be able to protect our sky one hundred percent. And such a large-scale agreement on combat aviation has never been for Ukraine. A historic achievement. We are working to fully implement it," he said.

As reported, on October 22, during the visit of President of Ukraine to Sweden, Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson began work on Ukraine’s acquisition of Gripen aircraft.

"Today, there is the first such document between our countries, which paves the way for Ukraine to acquire a serious fleet of Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft," Zelenskyy said.

Kristersson believes that the first deliveries of the latest Gripen fighters to Ukraine will be possible within three years. In this context, the Prime Minister noted the importance of considering all options for long-term financing of Ukraine, in particular, frozen Russian assets are being discussed.

Tags: #sweden #gripen

MORE ABOUT

19:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

18:52 22.10.2025
Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

Swedish PM: Deliveries of latest Gripen to Ukraine could begin within three years

17:22 22.10.2025
Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

17:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

14:15 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden

Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden

16:46 21.10.2025
Sweden increases support for Ukraine by EUR 35 mln – MFA

Sweden increases support for Ukraine by EUR 35 mln – MFA

13:37 10.10.2025
Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

Sweden to push for frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine, finance minister says

10:41 29.09.2025
Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

Sweden may shoot down Russian planes violating NATO airspace – Air Force commander

22:06 11.09.2025
Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

Sweden provides 20th military aid package to Ukraine worth over SEK 9 bln

18:33 29.08.2025
Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in Stockholm, expresses protest

Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador in Stockholm, expresses protest

HOT NEWS

German Economy Minister assures of assistance to Ukrainians on eve of winter, reminds Patriots are 'on way'

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

Zelenskyy believes Ukraine to receive financing from Russia's frozen assets in 2026

Air Defense downs 4 missiles, 50 UAVs in overnight attack; hits recorded at 11 sites

One of victims dies in hospital in Kyiv: death toll rises to two

LATEST

Another batch of Ai-Petri PDTR complexes has been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Poroshenko announced

URCS, Emergency Service hold joint training in Rivne region

PM reports on 100 days of govt's work

German Economy Minister assures of assistance to Ukrainians on eve of winter, reminds Patriots are 'on way'

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

Zelenskyy: Since beginning of 2025, Russia launches around 770 ballistic missiles, over 50 Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine

NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

Key facility of Russia's Southern energy system, Balashovskaya substation, attacked

Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

AD
AD