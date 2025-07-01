Interfax-Ukraine
14:03 01.07.2025

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine received the ninth tranche of $500 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cover priority budget needs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"This is the result of the eighth review of the EFF cooperation program. So far, the Fund has already allocated $10.6 billion to Ukraine within the program," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

He thanked the IMF for its constant systemic support, thanks to which we maintain the country's stability.

Tags: #shmyhal #imf #eff_program

