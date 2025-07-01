Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:22 01.07.2025

Shmyhal discusses with Guterres additional support from partners in humanitarian demining




Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres additional support from partners in humanitarian demining.

"I thanked for the personal involvement in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and support for humanitarian programs for Ukraine and Ukrainians. This support is important and tangible. Russia attacks our cities every day with hundreds of air targets, including drones and missiles. People are dying. I informed Mr. Guterres in detail about the attacks on civilians. Russia does not seek to negotiate, so it is necessary to force it to peace through systematic international pressure, strengthening sanctions and providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons for defense. I thank the UN for this understanding," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting during a working visit to Spain.

It is noted that the parties paid special attention to demining.

"The area of potentially mined Ukrainian lands today is about 137,000 sq km. Demining operators are actively working, but the volume of work remains large. We need additional support from partners," he added.

Tags: #shmyhal #guterres

