Ukraine receives about $1.7 bln from Canada under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

Ukraine has received about $1.7 billion (CAD 2.3 billion) from Canada under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Together with our partners, we are forcing Russia to pay for the crimes and destruction it has committed. Since the beginning of the year, taking into account the latest tranche, we have received about $17.6 billion from immobilized Russian assets," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine insists on the complete confiscation of frozen Russian funds.

"They are needed to pay compensation to those who suffered from aggression and to restore our state. This will also be an act of justice to prevent aggressive wars in the future," he added.