Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:09 30.06.2025

Ukraine receives about $1.7 bln from Canada under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine receives about $1.7 bln from Canada under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

Ukraine has received about $1.7 billion (CAD 2.3 billion) from Canada under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Together with our partners, we are forcing Russia to pay for the crimes and destruction it has committed. Since the beginning of the year, taking into account the latest tranche, we have received about $17.6 billion from immobilized Russian assets," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine insists on the complete confiscation of frozen Russian funds.

"They are needed to pay compensation to those who suffered from aggression and to restore our state. This will also be an act of justice to prevent aggressive wars in the future," he added.

Tags: #shmyhal #canada #era

MORE ABOUT

20:06 30.06.2025
Shmyhal invites Andorran PM to visit Ukraine in autumn

Shmyhal invites Andorran PM to visit Ukraine in autumn

18:29 25.06.2025
Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

Shmyhal gives task to intensify work on construction of shelters in kindergartens

10:44 24.06.2025
Canada, EU promise to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Canada, EU promise to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

18:44 23.06.2025
Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $190 mln for recovery under DRIVE project - Shmyhal

21:47 18.06.2025
Sybiha thanks Canada for new package of sanctions against Russia

Sybiha thanks Canada for new package of sanctions against Russia

19:05 18.06.2025
In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

In first five months of 2025, twice as many civilians die due to Russian attacks than in the same period last year – Shmyhal

15:31 18.06.2025
Shmyhal expects Ukraine will become part of the single European communications space starting from 2026

Shmyhal expects Ukraine will become part of the single European communications space starting from 2026

20:44 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

19:56 17.06.2025
Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

UNESCO records 22 journalists killed in Ukraine while doing their job during full-scale war - head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine

In Romania, bus with 60 Ukrainians gets into accident, one person dies, five more injured – media

Ukraine fully synchronizes 13th, 14th packages of EU sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Anti-personnel mines have no alternative for defense

LATEST

Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

Budget declaration provides for reduction in deficit to 9.9% of GDP in 2026, 5.2% of GDP in 2027, 3.8% of GDP in 2028

Klymenko meets with German FM, discusses technical assistance

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Zelenskyy hopes most of financial aid from Germany can be allocated to Ukrainian production

Russia’s crimes documented by UN mission require intl response – MFA

Sybiha: We really hope that we will receive additional air defense systems from our partners

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

UNESCO records 22 journalists killed in Ukraine while doing their job during full-scale war - head of UNESCO Office in Ukraine

AD
AD