14:35 12.07.2025

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA/

A Russian airstrike involving a guided aerial bomb (UAB) struck the Sumy community around 1:00 p.m., killing two people, according to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

"At approximately 13:00, the enemy launched a strike on the territory of the Sumy community. Preliminary reports indicate that two residents of a village within the Velykochernechchynsky district were killed as a result of the guided bomb attack. Several homes have been destroyed or damaged," the administration said in a Telegram post on Saturday.

Emergency services are currently on site, and the consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

