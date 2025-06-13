Invaders shell Bilopil community, knock out energy supply

Russian occupation forces struck the Bilopil community, the city was left without electricity, head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Hrygorov has said.

"The enemy attacked the Bilopil community. As a result of the shelling, the city was left without electricity," he wrote in a telegram on Friday.

"The scale of the consequences of the attack is being clarified," Hrygorov added.

A little earlier, the Air Force reported about the launches of KAB by tactical aircraft in the direction of Sumy region.