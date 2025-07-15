Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 15.07.2025

Enemy hits Shostka in Sumy region with missiles – Sumy official

1 min read

\The Russian occupiers launched three rocket strikes on Shostka at night, injuring a 14-year-old girl, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"The victim of the night attack in Shostka is a 14-year-old child. The girl suffered injuries from glass fragments when she ran to shelter. She was hospitalized, doctors are providing all necessary assistance," he wrote in Telegram.

According to Hryhorov, the enemy previously launched three rocket strikes on the city.

As a result of the strike, apartment and private buildings and a medical facility building were damaged.

"The enemy is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure. Peaceful residents and children are suffering. We are working to eliminate the consequences as soon as possible," he said.

Tags: #rockets #sumy_region

