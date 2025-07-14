Hostile drone attack injures 6 at educational institution in Sumy region

Six people were injured in a Russian drone attack on an educational institution in the Sumy community, the Sumy Prosecutor reported.

"According to the investigation, on July 14, 2025, at about 11:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked one of the educational institutions in the city of Sumy with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 6 people were injured," the Prosecutor said in a telegram message on Monday.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

The regional military administration previously reported the drone attack.