Russian attacks in Odesa region target energy facilities, residential buildings

Photo: ГСЧС/Одесская область

As a result of Russian attacks on the Odesa region, energy facilities and residential buildings were damaged, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"Due to the hits, fires broke out at energy infrastructure facilities, which were liquidated by the State Emergency Service. Two private houses and an administrative building were damaged," the message on Telegram says.

It is noted that there were no deaths or injuries as a result of the strikes.