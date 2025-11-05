Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
17:49 05.11.2025

DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

2 min read
DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

Distribution system operators (DSOs) of DTEK Grids have completed preparations for the fourth heating season in conditions of a full-scale war, the operating holding company reported on Wednesday.

"To ensure a reliable electricity supply for residents of Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Kyiv regions, and Kyiv city, energy companies spent nearly UAH 3 billion," the company noted.

In preparation for the 2025-2026 heating season, DTEK Grids power engineers repaired and upgraded 6,500 power facilities, 4,900 cable lines, and nearly 7,000 kilometers of overhead power lines. They also installed new remote monitoring and control systems.

Additionally, to prevent accidents caused by branches falling on wires, the power engineers cleared over 7,300 km of power lines of branches, bushes, and deadwood.

"Despite the enemy's constant attacks, particularly on the energy infrastructure, we have prepared our grids for winter by investing nearly UAH 3 billion. All of this work will increase the reliability of the power supply during the heating season," said Alina Bondarenko, CEO of DTEK Grids.

In Donetsk region, all the efforts are aimed at restoring grids and equipment after constant shelling. In particular, in the first nine months of 2025, energy workers repaired more than 900 energy facilities damaged as a result of hostilities and restored the operation of almost 3,000 km of power transmission lines.

