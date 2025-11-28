Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant, part of the Corum Group engineering company within DTEK Energy, plans to complete production of a two-story cage for a DTEK Energy facility in December of this year, the plant reported on its Facebook page.

The 13.2-tonne lifting cage is designed to transport people as well as hoist mine cars, materials, and equipment through a vertical shaft.

The plant noted that the cage is based on a standard design but has been fully adapted to the conditions of its future operation.

Upgrades include a renewed anti-corrosion coating, reinforced door assemblies with three bolts, and different types of paneling on each level to withstand varying loads. One of the structural elements was recently patented.

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant, which was relocated in 2022 from Druzhkivka (Donetsk region) to Dnipro, posted almost UAH 90 million in losses in January–September of this year, compared with a net profit of UAH 4.6 million in the same period last year, according to YouControl. Its net revenue from sales was also slightly lower at UAH 844.6 million.

From January through October, the plant produced 336 units of mining equipment, repaired 12 units, and manufactured more than 821,000 parts.

Corum Group is a leading producer of mining equipment in Ukraine. It is part of DTEK Energy, the operating company responsible for coal mining and coal-fired power generation within Rinat Akhmetov's DTEK energy holding.