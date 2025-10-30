Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:08 30.10.2025

Russia attacks DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine

Russia attacks DTEK thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine

On October 30, Russia again attacked DTEK thermal power plants (TPPs) in various regions of Ukraine, Rinat Akhmetov’s energy holding company reported on Thursday morning.

"The TPP equipment was seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," the company said.

This is already the third massive attack on DTEK thermal power plants in October.

In total, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired on more than 210 times since the start of the full-scale invasion.

