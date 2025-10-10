Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 10.10.2025

DTEK restores power to 153,000 more Kyiv residents after massive Russian shelling

DTEK has restored power to 153,000 more residents of the capital after massive Russian shelling, energy holding reported as of 4:00 p.m. Friday

"As of 4:00 p.m., we have managed to restore power to another 153,000 families," the company said on Telegram.

It is noted that all emergency repair teams are working in an intensified mode to restore power to all Kyiv residents’ homes as soon as possible.

"In general, this morning, thanks to the coordinated work of energy workers, power was restored to over 420,000 families in the capital," DTEK said.

As reported, earlier that day, DTEK restored power to 270,000 Kyiv consumers, noting that the city’s critical infrastructure was restored first. It was also possible to fully restore power in the Cherkasy region and reduce restrictions in the Kharkiv region. Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and seven regions - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk. Chernihiv region is on hourly power supply schedules after previous shelling.

