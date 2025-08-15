Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:40 15.08.2025

Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Friday approved a decision to pay UAH 15 million in assistance to the families of servicemen who died in captivity, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"The families of defenders who died in captivity will receive UAH 15 million in assistance. The deadline for applying for a one-time assistance for the wounded or those who lost their ability to work after service has also been extended to a year," Svyrydenko said on Telegram following the results of an extraordinary government meeting on Friday.

According to her, on the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, a decision was made at the meeting "that will help quickly meet the needs of the front."

"Military units will be able to directly purchase used pickup trucks, ATVs, buggies, and motorcycles – without unnecessary bureaucracy. The cost will be determined by expert assessment or market data. This will allow for the prompt renewal of equipment that wears out on the front line. Property lost or worn out in battles will be written off in a simplified manner. If it is up to UAH 1.7 million – the process will be faster so that units can receive replacements without delay," the head of government said.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine initiated legislative changes to postpone the publication of military declarations for one year after the end of martial law, "so that the enemy cannot use this data," Svyrydenko said.

