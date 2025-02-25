Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Anastasia Konovalova as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine and Oksana Kis as head of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Kravchenko has also been appointed deputy chairman of the State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine (previously deputy for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization), and has also been temporarily assigned for the duties of acting chairman of the agency.

At the same time, Stanyslav Vilchynsky has been dismissed from the post of chairman of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.