Facts

20:49 25.02.2025

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

1 min read
Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Anastasia Konovalova as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine and Oksana Kis as head of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.

As representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on the Telegram channel, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

Oleksandr Kravchenko has also been appointed deputy chairman of the State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine (previously deputy for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization), and has also been temporarily assigned for the duties of acting chairman of the agency.

At the same time, Stanyslav Vilchynsky has been dismissed from the post of chairman of the National Research Foundation of Ukraine.

Tags: #cabinet #appointments

MORE ABOUT

11:06 25.12.2024
Cabinet approves Strategy for Protection of Documentary Heritage until 2027

Cabinet approves Strategy for Protection of Documentary Heritage until 2027

16:49 30.11.2024
Cabinet postpones conclusion of defense contracts under non-competitive procedure according to NATO standards after war

Cabinet postpones conclusion of defense contracts under non-competitive procedure according to NATO standards after war

20:46 04.09.2024
Servant of People faction agrees with Zelenskyy on 9 new ministerial candidates – Arakhamia

Servant of People faction agrees with Zelenskyy on 9 new ministerial candidates – Arakhamia

19:18 03.09.2024
Arakhamia: Over 50% of Cabinet set for changes: dismissals on Wed, appointments on Thurs in Rada

Arakhamia: Over 50% of Cabinet set for changes: dismissals on Wed, appointments on Thurs in Rada

20:36 25.06.2024
Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

21:22 02.04.2024
President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

President signs law on electronic account of those liable for military service

19:04 05.03.2024
Govt approves creation of unified public register of administrative-territorial units

Govt approves creation of unified public register of administrative-territorial units

19:28 09.02.2024
Govt authorizes round-the-clock operation of centres of recruitment and social support

Govt authorizes round-the-clock operation of centres of recruitment and social support

20:53 17.11.2023
Govt approves raising $260 mln grant, World Bank's $1.1 bln and EIB's EUR 162 mln loans – Shmyhal

Govt approves raising $260 mln grant, World Bank's $1.1 bln and EIB's EUR 162 mln loans – Shmyhal

20:38 04.08.2023
Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

Cabinet recommends that local authorities create Councils for IDPs

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

LATEST

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Ukraine's Parliament passes law to encourage charitable giving

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

IPCC's 62 session starts in Hangzhou – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD