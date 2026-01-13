YASNO CEO: Kyiv's right bank now facing left-bank level outrages

The situation with the power supply of the right bank of Kyiv has deteriorated to the level of the left bank, CEO of the energy supplier YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko believes

"What is the status in the capital now: the whole city is in emergency outages. To put it very simply, the situation on the right bank has deteriorated to the level of the left bank," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

However, Kovalenko said approximately 70% of the repair crews' visits are carried out on conditionally false calls. That is, people make applications because there is less light than they expected, or because of problems in/on their houses. And only 30 are real problems that require the intervention of network crews, he said.

YASNO CEO appealed to consumers to leave only real applications so as not to distract human resources from eliminating real accidents.

As reported, since the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, the left bank of the capital has been in emergency power outage mode. Emergency power outages were also partially applied in Holosiivsky and Pechersky districts, and briefly in other districts. After the attack on January 13, all of Kyiv switched to emergency schedules.