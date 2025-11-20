Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has denied accusations by Artur Herasymov, head of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, that it allegedly blocked the issuance of petitions calling for the resignation of the current government last week, on November 12, and stated that it issued them the same day it received the request.

"According to the electronic document card in the unified automated document management system of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a letter from members of the parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity political party requesting the production of signature sheets was received by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 12, 2025, and was forwarded for review to the Chief of Staff, who instructed the Human Resources Department of the Parliamentary Staff to produce the requested documents. The requested signature sheets were handed over by an employee of the Human Resources Department to an employee of the Secretariat of the parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity political party against signature at 4:05 p.m. that same day. In other words, within a few hours, the Parliamentary Staff prepared and handed over the requested documents to the parliamentarians of Ukraine," Vyacheslav Shtuchny, Chief of Staff of the Parliament, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that the information disseminated by Herasymov was already incorrect at the time of publication, because the signature sheets were already in the secretariat of the European Solidarity faction.