Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 20.11.2025

Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

2 min read
Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has denied accusations by Artur Herasymov, head of the European Solidarity parliamentary faction, that it allegedly blocked the issuance of petitions calling for the resignation of the current government last week, on November 12, and stated that it issued them the same day it received the request.

"According to the electronic document card in the unified automated document management system of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, a letter from members of the parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity political party requesting the production of signature sheets was received by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 12, 2025, and was forwarded for review to the Chief of Staff, who instructed the Human Resources Department of the Parliamentary Staff to produce the requested documents. The requested signature sheets were handed over by an employee of the Human Resources Department to an employee of the Secretariat of the parliamentary faction of the European Solidarity political party against signature at 4:05 p.m. that same day. In other words, within a few hours, the Parliamentary Staff prepared and handed over the requested documents to the parliamentarians of Ukraine," Vyacheslav Shtuchny, Chief of Staff of the Parliament, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He emphasized that the information disseminated by Herasymov was already incorrect at the time of publication, because the signature sheets were already in the secretariat of the European Solidarity faction.

Tags: #european_solidarity #refutation #parliament

MORE ABOUT

14:48 19.11.2025
Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

14:36 19.11.2025
Rada dismisses Energy Minister Hrynchuk

Rada dismisses Energy Minister Hrynchuk

11:39 19.11.2025
European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

13:50 18.11.2025
Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

Batkivschyna and European Solidarity parties calling for Cabinet’s resignation, formation of coalition govt

13:20 18.11.2025
European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

European Solidarity blocks Rada rostrum

10:01 18.11.2025
European Solidarity demands from Stefanchuk to announce collapse of mono-majority – Gerashchenko

European Solidarity demands from Stefanchuk to announce collapse of mono-majority – Gerashchenko

21:11 14.11.2025
Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

18:38 14.11.2025
Poroshenko sent nine hundred winter tyres to the front line

Poroshenko sent nine hundred winter tyres to the front line

17:31 13.11.2025
European Solidarity starting to collect signatures for govt resignation – PM Herasymov

European Solidarity starting to collect signatures for govt resignation – PM Herasymov

18:37 12.11.2025
Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

Poroshenko calls for resignation of govt, formation of new coalition in Rada

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

LATEST

MP Fediyenko on video from EW exhibition: It is in Kyiv, not in Ternopil; I do not distribute anything exclusive

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expresses horror at increasing use of long-range missiles by Russian forces against civilians in Ukraine

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

IAEA to conduct safety assessment of new containment at Chornobyl NPP in coming weeks

Graham: Russian-Ukrainian war needs to come to end through negotiations involving both sides, our European allies

Poroshenko Family donates 900,000 square meters of material for military camouflage nets

Fifty-two people injured in Russian strike remain in Ternopil hospitals – authorities

Inzhur receives permission from AMCU to purchase Sky Park shopping center from Dragon Capital for $36 mln

US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

AD
AD