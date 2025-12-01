European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

The faction of the European Solidarity party will continue blocking the rostrum at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, confirmed faction co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko.

"We presented the position of the European Solidarity faction at the Verkhovna Rada’s conciliation council… European Solidarity insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and faction leaders and on informing parliament about the peace negotiations… Restoring the parliament’s subjectivity… We demand a review of this draft [budget]… European Solidarity will continue to block the podium until our demands are met," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to her, it is wrong to pretend that the political crisis has "dissolved" after the dismissal of Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, and she stated that the Verkhovna Rada will no longer be able to push through an unacceptable agenda.

The MP said she urged the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the Servant of the People faction to announce the actual collapse of the monomajority and move toward forming a "coalition to save Ukraine." Gerashchenko also recalled that European Solidarity continues collecting signatures for the dismissal of Yulia Svyrydenko’s government.

As reported, European Solidarity blocked the parliamentary podium on November 18 and November 19, after which Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a recess in the plenary session and stated that consultations would be held in connection with the situation that emerged in the legislature following the publication by NABU of audio recordings containing testimonies about corruption at Energoatom.