Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:30 01.12.2025

European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

2 min read
European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

The faction of the European Solidarity party will continue blocking the rostrum at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada, confirmed faction co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko.

"We presented the position of the European Solidarity faction at the Verkhovna Rada’s conciliation council… European Solidarity insists on a meeting between Zelenskyy and faction leaders and on informing parliament about the peace negotiations… Restoring the parliament’s subjectivity… We demand a review of this draft [budget]… European Solidarity will continue to block the podium until our demands are met," Gerashchenko wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to her, it is wrong to pretend that the political crisis has "dissolved" after the dismissal of Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, and she stated that the Verkhovna Rada will no longer be able to push through an unacceptable agenda.

The MP said she urged the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the Servant of the People faction to announce the actual collapse of the monomajority and move toward forming a "coalition to save Ukraine." Gerashchenko also recalled that European Solidarity continues collecting signatures for the dismissal of Yulia Svyrydenko’s government.

As reported, European Solidarity blocked the parliamentary podium on November 18 and November 19, after which Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a recess in the plenary session and stated that consultations would be held in connection with the situation that emerged in the legislature following the publication by NABU of audio recordings containing testimonies about corruption at Energoatom.

Tags: #european_solidarity #parliament #blocking

MORE ABOUT

20:30 01.12.2025
Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line

Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line

15:50 28.11.2025
Eurosolidarity demands immediate convening of Verkhovna Rada

Eurosolidarity demands immediate convening of Verkhovna Rada

20:30 27.11.2025
Ukrainian exporters granted additional year to prepare for EUDR regulation requirements

Ukrainian exporters granted additional year to prepare for EUDR regulation requirements

19:31 27.11.2025
European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

10:02 26.11.2025
Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

21:21 25.11.2025
European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

20:07 20.11.2025
Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

Verkhovna Rada office hands over signature sheets for govt's resignation to European Solidarity on the day it received request – statement

14:48 19.11.2025
Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

Servant of the People faction Rada reps call for talks on creating national stability coalition – MP Poturaiev

14:36 19.11.2025
Rada dismisses Energy Minister Hrynchuk

Rada dismisses Energy Minister Hrynchuk

11:39 19.11.2025
European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

European Solidarity calls on parliament to create a new majority coalition

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

AD
AD