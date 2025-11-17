Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
12:53 17.11.2025

Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers

2 min read
Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Ukrainian civil society officially joins the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, signed during the 80th UN Assembly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel signed by Ukraine is a practical tool that should strengthen the safety of rescuers, volunteers and employees of humanitarian organizations. The document details the requirements of international humanitarian law and defines four key areas: compliance with IHL, ensuring humanitarian access, strengthening the protection of personnel, and the inevitability of responsibility for attacks," Marianna Hrebeniuk, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the round table "Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Security" said at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Representatives of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations emphasize that the war in Ukraine has exposed a systemic and urgent need to radically update approaches to the safety of humanitarian workers. That is why the partnership between Ukrainian NGOs and the state has acquired unprecedented importance: the real experience of teams working on the front lines forms the basis of legislative changes. This includes determining the legal status of humanitarian missions, implementing insurance systems for volunteers, and creating effective response mechanisms.

"Today, Ukrainian experience is being presented at international venues: from diplomatic meetings to global forums. And it has the potential to become a guide not only for Ukrainian organizations, but also for other countries currently experiencing wars and crises. Adapted to the context, these practices can strengthen protection systems around the world," said Mila Leonova, Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations.

She emphasized that Ukraine has become a global voice in promoting the principle of Duty of Care, drawing attention to those who save others.

Tags: #declaration #conference #humanitarian #ministry_of_foreign_affairs #humanitarian_missions #alliance_of_ukrainian_civil_society_organizations #duty_of_care #ngo

MORE ABOUT

11:53 17.11.2025
Minimum safety standards for humanitarian workers need improvement – Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs

Minimum safety standards for humanitarian workers need improvement – Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs

15:17 15.11.2025
Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

17:48 14.11.2025
MFA invites lawyers of humanitarian NGOs to establish Platform for Progressive Development of IHL – advisor

MFA invites lawyers of humanitarian NGOs to establish Platform for Progressive Development of IHL – advisor

18:14 12.11.2025
European Commissioner Kos to take part in EU-Ukraine investment conference

European Commissioner Kos to take part in EU-Ukraine investment conference

18:14 07.11.2025
Ukraine needs to restore diabetic-foot clinics – expert

Ukraine needs to restore diabetic-foot clinics – expert

17:16 07.11.2025
War could drive 25% rise in diabetes rates in Ukraine – experts

War could drive 25% rise in diabetes rates in Ukraine – experts

16:44 04.11.2025
Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

15:25 01.11.2025
UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

UN lacks funds for humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025 – media

18:13 07.10.2025
Govt bill No. 13683 would restrict Ukrainians' access to reproductive technologies – experts

Govt bill No. 13683 would restrict Ukrainians' access to reproductive technologies – experts

15:26 07.10.2025
War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

War complicates enterprise-education partnership on workforce training; EDF launches solution project

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukrainians support personal freedom more than collectivism, according to a study by the International Institute for Liberty

Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

Horuna Cup takes place in Lviv thanks to Vasyl Kostyuk

Local elections during wartime are impossible, but authorities must report — participants in the discussion

Implementation of HACCP system in educational institutions is matter of child safety, not formality, according to experts

The head of the Association of Small Cities of Ukraine presented a national platform for interaction between communities, businesses, and donors called “Supermarket of Solutions.”

Lawyers presented Diplomatic Legal Hub — legal support platform for diplomats, foreign citizens, and businesses

Poll shows Ukrainians' view of national education improving

Award-winning film 'Children on Fire' about Ukrainian children of war to debut in Ukraine

Wife of lawyer Globa asks law enforcement authorities to intervene in her conflict with her ex-husband

AD
AD