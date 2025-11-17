Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Ukrainian civil society officially joins the Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, signed during the 80th UN Assembly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Declaration on the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel signed by Ukraine is a practical tool that should strengthen the safety of rescuers, volunteers and employees of humanitarian organizations. The document details the requirements of international humanitarian law and defines four key areas: compliance with IHL, ensuring humanitarian access, strengthening the protection of personnel, and the inevitability of responsibility for attacks," Marianna Hrebeniuk, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during the round table "Duty of Care: What Humanitarian Workers and Volunteers Need for Security" said at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Representatives of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations emphasize that the war in Ukraine has exposed a systemic and urgent need to radically update approaches to the safety of humanitarian workers. That is why the partnership between Ukrainian NGOs and the state has acquired unprecedented importance: the real experience of teams working on the front lines forms the basis of legislative changes. This includes determining the legal status of humanitarian missions, implementing insurance systems for volunteers, and creating effective response mechanisms.

"Today, Ukrainian experience is being presented at international venues: from diplomatic meetings to global forums. And it has the potential to become a guide not only for Ukrainian organizations, but also for other countries currently experiencing wars and crises. Adapted to the context, these practices can strengthen protection systems around the world," said Mila Leonova, Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations.

She emphasized that Ukraine has become a global voice in promoting the principle of Duty of Care, drawing attention to those who save others.