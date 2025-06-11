National Guard will not purchase law enforcement equipment, tender canceled

The National Guard of Ukraine will not purchase means to ensure law and order, the tender has been canceled, the National Guard has said.

"The National Guard will not purchase means to provide public order services, which are currently being discussed in many messages," the National Guard said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Initially, the message stated: "The procedure for canceling the tender (procurement) is underway."

Later, the National Guard provided updated information: "The tender for the relevant purchase has been canceled."

Earlier, information appeared in the media that part of the National Guard in the Sumy region wants to spend UAH 30.75 million on riot shields to disperse demonstrators. The relevant information is posted on the ProZorro website.