Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:41 11.06.2025

National Guard will not purchase law enforcement equipment, tender canceled

1 min read

The National Guard of Ukraine will not purchase means to ensure law and order, the tender has been canceled, the National Guard has said.

"The National Guard will not purchase means to provide public order services, which are currently being discussed in many messages," the National Guard said in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Initially, the message stated: "The procedure for canceling the tender (procurement) is underway."

Later, the National Guard provided updated information: "The tender for the relevant purchase has been canceled."

Earlier, information appeared in the media that part of the National Guard in the Sumy region wants to spend UAH 30.75 million on riot shields to disperse demonstrators. The relevant information is posted on the ProZorro website.

Tags: #national_guard_of_ukraine #tender

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

