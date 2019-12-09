Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

According to the results of the 60-day deadline for accepting applications for the tender for the transfer of property of state enterprise Kherson Maritime Merchant Port to concession, four companies will take part in it, two of which are international, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy has said at a briefing in Kyiv.

Among the companies that applied for participation in the tender are Busserk Liman Isletme Loj (Turkey), Special Company Kherson Sea Port LLC (Asket Shipping and Global Grain Consortium, Ukraine), Risoil-Kherson LLC (Petro Oil and Chemicals and AT RISOIL consortium, Georgia and Switzerland), as well as Ukrmorport LLC (Ukraine).

As reported, the government announced the start of tenders for pilot concession projects in the port industry on September 12, 2019. An agreement will be concluded with the winner of each tender, the parties to which will be the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, the winner of the tender, as well as the company (SPV, the so called special purpose vehicle), which will be created and registered as the winner of the tender in Ukraine for the implementation of the project.

Feasibility studies for pilot projects were developed by a consortium of international consultants, formed by the EBRD and the IFC. In preparing the feasibility study, a systematic analysis of the market was carried out, and financial, technical, environmental and legal examinations were conducted. In addition, meetings were held with potential domestic and foreign private partners in order to take into account their proposals for the implementation of projects.