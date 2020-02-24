Economy

18:13 24.02.2020

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

Dolphin hydrocarbon site will be put up for PSA tender in two lots – Geology Service

A tender for the development of hydrocarbons on the shelf of the Black Sea on the basis of production sharing agreements (PSA) will be announced on two sites, Roman Opimakh, the head of the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources, has said.

"At present, based on the results of negotiations with geologists, potential investors, and those who own geological information, we decided that the best option of the shelf offer would be two sections," he said when presenting the results of the service's work in 2019 in Kyiv.

The matter, in particular, concerns the North Dolphin and South Dolphin deposits with a total area of 15,000 square kilometers.

