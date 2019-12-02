Economy

16:43 02.12.2019

Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

1 min read
Tender for Naftogaz head unlikely until late 2019 – top manager

A tender for the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, announced by the Minister of Energy and Environment Protection, is a lengthy procedure, and it is unlikely to be held until the end of 2019, Yuriy Vitrenko, the Executive Director of Naftogaz, has said.

"The tender is not a matter of one day or even a week. It is unlikely that it can be held before the end of the year," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Of course, if it is a fair tender, and really professional and politically unbiased people will choose," Vitrenko added.

He also said that he will fly to Amsterdam on December 3, where key court hearings are due on December 4 to recover about $3 billion from Gazprom.

"If they succeed, we will be able to start receiving funds from about April, that is, in a matter of months," Vitrenko said.

Earlier, on December 2 Minister of Energy and Environment Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel confirmed the plans of the Cabinet of Ministers to change the leadership of strategic companies, including Naftogaz Ukrainy and Ukrenergo, and update their supervisory boards.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz #tender
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

18:55 29.11.2019
Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

18:47 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

17:52 29.11.2019
Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

10:47 29.11.2019
Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

18:36 27.11.2019
Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

Naftogaz, EBRD, EU and Asia ambassadors discuss risks to gas production in law on public procurement

12:42 27.11.2019
Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

Naftogaz wins lawsuit under first Gazprom's counterclaim against Stockholm tribunal award in court of appeals

15:06 26.11.2019
Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

Gas from Russia during transit via Ukraine after Jan 1 without new contract will be pumped into UGS until documents signed

14:28 25.11.2019
Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

14:27 25.11.2019
Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

Gazprom, new TSO of Ukraine continue agreeing interconnection agreement in Vienna – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine, Russia discuss possibility of paying $3 bln under arbitration award by Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz seeks to enforce arbitration ruling to recover $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Latvia

LATEST

Nova Poshta extends project for collecting recyclable goods in offices in six cities

Ukraine, Russia soon to proceed to agreeing gas transit contract conditions – Ukraine's energy minister

Germany's STADA buying Biopharma's pharmaceutical business of prescription, OTC preparations

TIS launches new weekly container train to Chernihiv

Roshen Winter Village worth UAH 170 mln will begin work in Kyiv on Nov 30

Lviv airport could become intermodal transport hub

Ukrzaliznytsia to reduce net profit to UAH 1.3 bln in 2020

Ukraine on verge of technical integration with EUROCONTROL route charges system – UkSATSE

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Economy ministry expects revival of some types of industry in Q4 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD