DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutovske field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

Naftogasgeorozvidka LLC, belonged to DTEK Oil And Gas B.V. of Rinat Akhmetov, has won a tender to develop the Budyschansko-Chutovske oil and gas field in Poltava region with the UAH 650.5 million offer.

According to the tender held on Monday, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia with an offer of UAH 650 million, Regal Petroleum Corporation (Ukraine) Limited (UAH 512 million), PrJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia (UAH 131 million) and Independent Energy LLC Services (UAH 130.5 million) also took part in the tender.

The starting price for the lot increased from UAH 81.561 million, or eight times.