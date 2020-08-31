Investments

14:41 31.08.2020

DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutovske field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

1 min read
DTEK wins Budyschansko-Chutovske field tender with UAH 650.5 mln offer

Naftogasgeorozvidka LLC, belonged to DTEK Oil And Gas B.V. of Rinat Akhmetov, has won a tender to develop the Budyschansko-Chutovske oil and gas field in Poltava region with the UAH 650.5 million offer.

According to the tender held on Monday, JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia with an offer of UAH 650 million, Regal Petroleum Corporation (Ukraine) Limited (UAH 512 million), PrJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia (UAH 131 million) and Independent Energy LLC Services (UAH 130.5 million) also took part in the tender.

The starting price for the lot increased from UAH 81.561 million, or eight times.

Tags: #tender #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:19 31.08.2020
SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

SAPO's decision to close Rotterdam + case confirms legality of this principle – DTEK

14:09 06.08.2020
Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

10:51 23.07.2020
DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

DTEK, Honeywell sign contract on launch of 1MW energy storage system

15:07 07.07.2020
DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

13:03 30.06.2020
DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

DTEK Renewables 'B-' rating placed on watch negative on tightening liquidity – S&P

11:49 17.06.2020
DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

DTEK advocates for carbon neutrality through fair coal transformation

13:04 03.06.2020
DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

DTEK considers preliminary conclusions of antitrust agency regarding violations in Burshtyn TPP area as unfounded

15:56 02.06.2020
AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

AMC preliminarily assesses DTEK actions in Burshtyn Island as monopoly abuse, DTEK has month to form defense

16:42 20.04.2020
Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

16:20 14.04.2020
DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

DTEK suspends operation of DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia from April 20

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

LATEST

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to invest $700 mln in company in next 3-4 years

U.S. investors' participation in privatization of Ukrainian SOEs can help enhance bilateral relations

Court decides to cancel seizure of Chornomorets stadium in Odesa, return from management of ARMA to U.S. Allrise Capital Inc.

Creative States co-working network will open second office in territory of former Arsenal plant in Kyiv

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD