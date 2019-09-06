Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Baker Tilly Ukraine LLC from the Baker Tilly international audit network, has won a tender to select an auditor of consolidated statements of the Ukroboronprom state concern.

According to the ProZorro platform, where the auction was held on Thursday, Baker Tilly initially offered UAH 29.988 million for its services, while Ernst & Young LLC, its only rival, offered UAH 32.5 million, which corresponded to the starting price, and the total price amounted to UAH 29.336 million.

"This will be the first consolidated audit of the concern in the entire history of its existence," the Ukroboronprom said in a statement.

The state concern said that earlier international audits were carried out only at individual enterprises –members of the concern. In particular, Baker Tilly Ukraine has already conducted an independent financial audit of the state-owned company for the export and import of military and special-purpose products and services Ukrspecexport, which is the largest Ukrainian special exporter and part of the Ukroboronprom group of companies.

Ukroboronprom recalled that the search for an auditor has been ongoing since 2017 and was unlocked in the summer of 2019, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reshuffled the concern's supervisory board.