19:40 03.11.2025

Capital of Ukraine receives status of UNESCO City of Music, joins UNESCO creative cities network

Kyiv has officially received the status of a UNESCO City of Music and joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, demonstrating "international recognition of the musical heritage, contemporary potential, and creative energy of the Ukrainian capital," the Kyiv City State Administration press service reported.

"This UNESCO decision is a recognition not only of our rich musical heritage but also of the contemporary creative energy of Kyiv residents, the city's ability to generate new meanings and unite people through art. For us, this is more than just an honorary status – it's an incentive to develop sustainable cultural policies, support young talent, create opportunities for artists, and open Kyiv and all of Ukraine to the world through music," said Viktoria Mukha, a member of the Kyiv City Council and head of the Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, and Public Communications, as quoted by the Kyiv City State Administration press service on its website.

The idea to submit the application arose in 2023 at the initiative of the Kyiv City Council's Standing Committee on Culture, Tourism, and Public Communications. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko supported the project. The city formed a cross-sector team to develop the documents. It included representatives from state and city institutions, the educational sector, the public sector, and the creative industries.

It is reported that during preparation, a thorough analysis of the Ukrainian capital's cultural life was conducted, revealing that the music scene is one of Kyiv's most powerful and representative. The city boasts dozens of concert venues, music academies, and schools, hosting hundreds of events, festivals, competitions, and international artistic initiatives.

Over the course of a year, a team of specialists conducted analytical work, formulated a four-year strategy for the development of the capital's music sector, and prepared a justification for the application and a description of local and international projects.

