Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova agree to jointly nominate Trypillian cultural heritage for UNESCO World Heritage List

Ukraine, Romania, and Moldova signed a memorandum on the preparation of a joint nomination of the Precucuteni-Ariushd-Cucuteni-Trypillia cultural heritage site for the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reported.

“As part of this event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova, and the Ministry of Culture of Romania on cooperation in the preparation and promotion of a joint nomination dossier for the inclusion of the transnational serial site Precucuteni-Ariushd-Cucuteni-Trypillia Cultural Complex on the UNESCO World Heritage List,” the ministry said following the international conference dubbed “The Exceptional Universal Value of the Precucuteni-Ariushd-Cucuteni-Trypillia Cultural Complex: Architectural Heritage,” which was held in Chisinau.

Acting Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna noted the profound symbolism of this event for the three countries and the entire European region. “Precucuteni-Ariushd-Cucuteni-Trypillia is our shared heritage and a true treasure of humanity. This culture, which flourished over 6,000 years ago, provides a unique insight into early urbanism, culture, and the spiritual life of our ancestors,” she noted.