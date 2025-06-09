Over past week, 897 people evacuated from Sumy region, more than 34,000 subject to evacuation – police

Over the past week, 897 people, including 137 children, were evacuated from populated areas of Sumy region; the total number of the region's population currently subject to evacuation exceeds 34,000, Sumy police reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Over the past week, 897 people were evacuated from the region, 137 of whom were children. The total number of Sumy region's population that is currently subject to evacuation is 34,764 people," Sumy region police noted.

According to the police, due to the worsening situation, particularly on the border, the number of evacuees is growing. This concerns, in particular, Mykolaiv and Khotin communities.

Also, as noted by the regional police, as of today, all residents of 59 settlements in the five-kilometer border zone have been evacuated.

At the same time, as the police reminded, no evacuation from the city of Sumy was announced; people are leaving the city at their own discretion.

As reported earlier with reference to Chairman of Sumy Regional State Administration Oleh Hryhorov, there are no grounds for evacuation from the city of Sumy yet. "The situation on the border of Sumy region is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Hryhorov wrote on his Facebook page.